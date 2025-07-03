Collision near Gatwick Airport closes A23 in West Sussex
A collision near Gatwick Airport has closed part of the A23 this morning (Thursday, July 3).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 6.25am today.
The collision is causing delays for motorists in the area.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A23 Airport Way Northbound from M23 J9A (Gatwick South terminal roundabout) to North Terminal Approach (Airport Way Roundabout).”
