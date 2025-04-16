Emergency services were made aware of ‘concerns for a woman in the sea’ off the coast of Brighton just before 3am.

A Coastguard helicopter joined the search at about 4am, and landed on the beach at about 6am.

Sussex Police has confirmed that emergency services remain on the scene as of 8.28am.

The police force added: “We have no further information at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Coastguard added: "HM Coastguard is responding to reports of a possible person in the water in the Brighton Palace Pier area this morning.

"Alerted at around 4am, Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams, lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton RNLI and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter have been sent to assist."

More on this as we have it.

