The report from the AA Traffic Watch website reads: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, a vehicle and a pedestrian involved on A259 Bognor Road Eastbound at York Road.”
This was first reported at approximately 4.00 pm. Since then, the report has been removed and the road appears to not be affected delays.
Sussex World have approached the police for a statement on the matter.
Updates to follow.
