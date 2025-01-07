(Stock image: Sussex World)(Stock image: Sussex World)
Crash with vehicle and pedestrian reported on A259 in Chichester, now clear

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Published 7th Jan 2025, 17:56 GMT
AA Traffic Watch has reported that there has been an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian on the A259.

The report from the AA Traffic Watch website reads: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, a vehicle and a pedestrian involved on A259 Bognor Road Eastbound at York Road.”

This was first reported at approximately 4.00 pm. Since then, the report has been removed and the road appears to not be affected delays.

Sussex World have approached the police for a statement on the matter.

Updates to follow.

