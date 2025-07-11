'Devastating wildfire' in Littlehampton destroyed habitats for rare lizard species and insects
On Wednesday, June 18, crews attended a wildfire on the sand dunes at West Beach, Littlehampton.
“Firefighters are urging people to take extra care when using disposable barbecues following a devastating wildfire in Littlehampton,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
"On arrival firefighters used high pressure hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fire, which destroyed approximately half a hectare of land in a protected area including habitats for rare lizard species and insects.”
Watch manager Grainger Hodgson said disposable barbecues ‘pose a huge fire risk’, especially during periods of hot weather when the ground is very dry.
He added: “Only use barbecues in authorised areas. Place them on a flat surface that won’t catch light and keep them away from flammable materials. Never use them on or near grassland and always follow local rules and signage.
“Never leave a barbecue unattended. Keep water nearby and ensure your barbecue is fully extinguished after use.
“Disposable barbecues take several hours to cool before they can be placed in a bin. Soak your barbecue in plenty of water and remember: if it sizzles – it’s still too hot to be binned.”
You can find more barbecue fire safety advice at www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/barbecue-fire-safety/
For advice on keeping safe this summer, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/seasonal-safety-advice-summer/
