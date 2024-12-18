Peacehaven Town Council said two dogs have died from what could have been poison at a park in Peacehaven.

On Tuesday, December 3, the council announced on Facebook: “We are aware of reports of poison at the Big Park (Centenary Park), Peacehaven, affecting dogs.

“Please be assured that the Peacehaven Town Council Grounds Team are continually looking for the source. If you have any further information, please contact us directly on 01273 585493 and inform the police on 101.”

The council asked dog walkers to be vigilant and urged members of the public to seek veterinary attention immediately if their dog becomes unwell.

A spokesperson added on December 3: “Unfortunately we have no idea what the poisonous substance is, if it’s a chemical or natural. The two dogs, that we know of, who have sadly passed, both experienced vomiting. The vets in the area are aware. We will keep residents up to date as and when we know more.”

On Friday, December 6, the council said grounds staff had found ‘possible rat poison’ on the path leading to Chalkers Rise at the Big Park.

They said: “While it looks suspiciously like rat poison, we are unable to confirm that is what it definitely is. If anyone spots anymore, please advise the Town Council Tel 01273 585493 as soon as you see it. Thank you to those residents who reported it to us.”

Peacehaven Town Council was approached for an update on the situation on Wednesday, December 18, and said there were suggestions that poison could have been laid in Centenary Park.

But a spokesperson said: “These reports were unconfirmed and our Grounds Team were unable to find any evidence of this. Additionally, the vets were not able to confirm whether poisoning was involved with any of the deaths or not. We put out a message on social media as a precaution advising vigilance in response to the reports we had received.

“Several days later a small amount of blueish pellets were found in the park, which were reported to us as suspected rat poison – our grounds team immediately cleared this up and we again shared a precautionary warning on social media. The pellets have been retained and we are waiting on the police to collect them.”