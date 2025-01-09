Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property fire in Glenbarrie Way this morning (Thursday, January 9).

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.16am today to a house fire.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found smoke issuing from a bedroom window. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels. Two dogs were rescued from the property and given oxygen therapy.”

Crews remained on scene ‘damping down’ and used a thermal imaging camera to ‘ensure there were no further hot spots’.

The fire service said the crews left the scene at 1.40pm.

1 . Ferring fire Left to right: Firefighter Hannah, Mille and Lance with rescued dog Sky and Jade Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Ferring fire Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property fire in Glenbarrie Way Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Ferring fire Paramedics joined crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service at a property fire in Glenbarrie Way Photo: Eddie Mitchell