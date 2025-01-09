Dogs rescued after fire breaks out at home in West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 17:01 GMT
Two dogs were rescued after a house fire in Ferring.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property fire in Glenbarrie Way this morning (Thursday, January 9).

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.16am today to a house fire.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found smoke issuing from a bedroom window. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels. Two dogs were rescued from the property and given oxygen therapy.”

Crews remained on scene ‘damping down’ and used a thermal imaging camera to ‘ensure there were no further hot spots’.

The fire service said the crews left the scene at 1.40pm.

Left to right: Firefighter Hannah, Mille and Lance with rescued dog Sky and Jade

1. Ferring fire

Left to right: Firefighter Hannah, Mille and Lance with rescued dog Sky and Jade Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property fire in Glenbarrie Way

2. Ferring fire

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property fire in Glenbarrie Way Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Paramedics joined crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service at a property fire in Glenbarrie Way

3. Ferring fire

Paramedics joined crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service at a property fire in Glenbarrie Way Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fire damage at the property

4. Ferring fire

Fire damage at the property Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DogsFerringWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice