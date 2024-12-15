West Sussex Fire and Rescue crews were called to reports of a blaze at a block of flats in Middle Way, Burgess Hill, at about 9am on Sunday (December 15).

Three dogs were saved from the blaze, including a five-month-old foster puppy who required oxygen after the rescue.

Four fire engines from West and East Sussex were used to extinguish the blaze, and local residents were asked to avoid the area while crews worked.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Upon arrival crews entered the building and rescued three dogs from the property, with oxygen therapy to administered to one puppy.

"The fire was of accidental ignition and was safely extinguished using jets.

"The last crew left the scene at 11:56am."

