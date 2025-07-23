Downpour causes flooding at Hastings road

By Andy Hemsley
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:06 BST
A torrential downpour this morning caused flooding in the dip at Frederick Road, near Ore.

A car was stuck in dip with water reaching almost to its roof. East Sussex Fire and Rescue were on the scene with pumps and a tactical rescue vehicle.

The dip in Frederick Road, in the Ore Valley, has a history of flooding.

Priory Meadow shopping centre escaped flooding and was functioning as normal.

