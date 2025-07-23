Downpour causes flooding at Hastings road
A torrential downpour this morning caused flooding in the dip at Frederick Road, near Ore.
A car was stuck in dip with water reaching almost to its roof. East Sussex Fire and Rescue were on the scene with pumps and a tactical rescue vehicle.
The dip in Frederick Road, in the Ore Valley, has a history of flooding.
Priory Meadow shopping centre escaped flooding and was functioning as normal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.