Drusillas. Photo: Google Maps

A zoo in Sussex has closed today (Saturday, August 30) after being affected by a burst water pipe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drusillas said it has ‘no water supply across the whole park’ due to the burst pipe in Berwick.

"Unfortunately, this makes it unsafe for us to open, and we have no choice but to close the Park,” a Drusillas spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All tickets for today will be replaced, allowing you to reschedule your visit to an alternative date. We will be in touch shortly.

“We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience for those of you planning to visit today.

“We have provisions in place for our animals, who have access to all the water that they need.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while this situation is resolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burst pipe occurred in Pound Place, according to South East Water.

A spokesperson for the water supplier said: “Our tankers are being sent to the area to inject water directly into the network, in order to minimise disruption to the water supply in the community and many of our customers should start seeing some supply returning shortly.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and our teams are working hard to restore supplies as quickly as possible.”