East Hoathly sees 'a huge escalation of thefts'

East Hoathly

People living in East Hoathly are concerned that there appears to have been a spate of thefts from properties in the village.

Katherine Gutkind, Chair of community group Village Concerns said: "Like most rural villages every now and again we experience the occasional theft from a garden shed or garage; the items removed are usually garden equipment or quad bikes. However we have recently seen a huge escalation in thefts that is extremely worrying."

Co-chair of the group's steering committee, Victoria Aldridge explained: "In April this year (week beginning April 7) three heat pumps were stolen from the Redrow site, Paddock Green, removed from an occupied house.

"Police were informed but, as their consultee response to the recent hybrid application to build 275 houses states, they are ill-equipped to investigate such thefts fully due to overdevelopment in the area and a lack of police resources.

"All eight properties on the cul-de-sac Carpenters Croft in East Hoathly experienced thefts from their garages on Sunday, May 25 and on the night of of May 26. Three cars were stolen from properties in the village."

Both go on to say these events are 'extremely disturbing' and theft on this scale is not something that the residents of East Hoathly have had to worry about until now.

Katherine continued: "It would appear that Sussex and Surrey Police's objection to the aforementioned planning application submitted by Parker Dann is absolutely correct.

"Our community is now at risk of high levels of theft with no police deterrent available due to large-scale overdevelopment in the Wealden area. Sussex and Surrey have written to Wealden planning officers but will they listen?

"This certainly indicates the potential for a very worrying trend. Residents have allegedly been advised that the car thefts and garage break-ins will negatively impact insurance premiums for both car and home policies in the local area.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following reports made to police we are investigating a series of break-ins to garages that occurred on Sunday 25, May in Carpenters Croft, East Hoathly, and three reports of vehicles stolen overnight in East Hoathly on Monday, 26 May.

“The investigation and enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information should contact police.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 165 of 27/05.”