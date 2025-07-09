East Preston fire: nearby residents urged to keep windows and doors closed

A fire broke out at a property in East Preston last night (Tuesday, July 8).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service announced on Facebook at 12.01am that it was with firefighters from East Preston Fire Station at the incident.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a home on Russell’s Close in East Preston. If you live nearby please keep your windows and doors closed. We would urge people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

The fire service has been approached for an update.