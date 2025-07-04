East Sussex A27 incident: car 'rolled over' - photos
Photos show a single vehicle being towed on the A27.
The photos, sent in by Freelance Sussex Photographer Eddie Mitchell were taken on the A27 in Falmer, near the roundabout.
Eddie Mitchell said that the car was rolled over, and that it appears to be a ‘single-vehicle incident.’
Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement on the incident.
Updates to follow on Sussex World.
