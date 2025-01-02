East Sussex A27 road reopen following single vehicle collision
An incident on the A27 has now been resolved.
AA Traffic Watch reported that an incident had occurred on the A27 near Lewes this morning. The report time was 7.50 am. The statement from AA Traffic Watch reads: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to recovery work and crash on A27 Brighton Road Eastbound from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) to Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout).”
Sussex Police confirmed that the 'single-vehicle collision resulted in minor injuries.
The road is now reopened.
