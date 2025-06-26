East Sussex car fire and fight sparks armed police search

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Published 26th Jun 2025, 22:18 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 22:43 BST
After police responded to a fight in Brighton, they are urging anyone with information to call 101

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a fight in Bamford Close, Brighton, at 6.18pm on Thursday evening (26 June).

"No one has been reported injured.

"Three people left the scene in a car, which was found alight a short while later in Whitehawk Road. Colleagues from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have put out the car fire.

"Officers are actively searching the area and making enquiries.”

Police added that anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote serial 1357 of 26/6.

