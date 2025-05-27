Photos show firefighters dealing with a car park blaze in Eastbourne on Monday, May 26.

The Old Multi-Storey Car Park on Junction Road was on fire again. On May 10, Emergency services attended a fire at the same disused multi-storey car park.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service released a statement which read: “(We) were sent to a multi storey car park, in Junction Road, Eastbourne, at 16.43 yesterday (26 May), following reports of thick black smoke emitting from the building.

"Three appliances were mobilised to the incident and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire on the ground floor of the derelict building using two hose reel jets and one main covering jet.

"The stop message came in at 18.40. Police were requested to attend the scene.”

