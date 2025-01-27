East Sussex College evacuated following fire

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the college on Cross Levels Way at 12.10pm on Monday, January 27 following reports of a fire.
A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that the fire was in the hallway and that staff and students were evacuated from the premises.
The spokesperson said: “We were called on January 27 at 12.10pm to attend a minor incident at a college premises on Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne.
“Two fire engines from Eastbourne were called to attend a fire in a hallway. The college was evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.
“Crews used two fire extinguishers to put the fire out and a fan for smoke clearance.
“Crews left the scene by 12.45pm and the incident was handed over to the Responsible Person for the premises.”
