East Sussex derelict building catches fire - In photos

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 11:57 GMT
Firefighters dealt with an incident at a derelict building in Pevensey Bay overnight.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Coast Road, Pevensey Bay at 11.50pm on Friday (January 10).

"Three fire appliances attended and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using two hose reel jets and one main jet,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"The stop message came in at 12.55am and a reinspection took place this morning (Saturday, January 11).”

The fire service confirmed that ‘no casualties were reported’.

1. Pevensey Bay fire

Photo: Dan Jessup

2. Pevensey Bay fire

Photo: Dan Jessup

3. Pevensey Bay fire

Photo: Dan Jessup

4. Pevensey Bay fire

Photo: Dan Jessup

