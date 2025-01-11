East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Coast Road, Pevensey Bay at 11.50pm on Friday (January 10).

"Three fire appliances attended and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using two hose reel jets and one main jet,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"The stop message came in at 12.55am and a reinspection took place this morning (Saturday, January 11).”

The fire service confirmed that ‘no casualties were reported’.

1 . Pevensey Bay fire East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Coast Road, Pevensey Bay at 11.50pm on Friday (January 10). Photo: Dan Jessup

2 . Pevensey Bay fire East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Coast Road, Pevensey Bay at 11.50pm on Friday (January 10). Photo: Dan Jessup

3 . Pevensey Bay fire East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Coast Road, Pevensey Bay at 11.50pm on Friday (January 10). Photo: Dan Jessup