East Sussex electric bike crash leaves one teen in 'critical condition'

An incident was reported on Blatchington Road in Hove late on Thursday afternoon (October 16).

It is believed that a bike collided with a car, which caused ‘serious injuries’.

Photos showed police at the scene.

On Friday, October 17, a statement from Sussex Police read: “Following a serious collision in Sackville Road, Hove on Thursday, October 16 at around 3.10pm, two teenage boys have been seriously injured.

"Is it reported that the boys, aged 15 and 16, were riding together on an electric bike when they were involved in a collision with a car, at the junction of Blatchington Road.

"The 15-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"A further 16-year-old boy sustained a serious leg injury and also remains in hospital at this time. The driver of the car was uninjured.

"Police are appealing for further information and footage as enquiries continue, and we ask witnesses to contact police.”

Police added that if the public has any information to report, email [email protected], or call 101 quoting Operation Charlton.

1 . East Sussex electric bike crash sparks police response East Sussex electric bike crash sparks police response Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . East Sussex electric bike crash sparks police response East Sussex electric bike crash sparks police response Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . East Sussex electric bike crash sparks police response East Sussex electric bike crash sparks police response Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL