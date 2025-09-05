East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service urges people to choose local events for bonfire season instead of setting off fireworks at home

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) is urging members of the public to ‘choose local’ for this year’s bonfire season.

ESFRS said this means trying to attend local community organised events instead of setting off fireworks or having bonfires at home.

ESFRS said the Uckfield Carnival will be the first big event of the season, which takes place on Saturday, September 6. This will be followed by the Crowborough Carnival and Fletching on Saturday, September 13.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “If your bonfire group or society would like to be added to this list, please contact [email protected].”

They said: “According to RoSPA, statistics show that large public displays are the safest way to enjoy fireworks, with far fewer injuries compared to smaller, private gatherings.

“If you are hosting a fireworks party at home, ensure it is both fun and safe by following the Firework Code and observing sparkler and bonfire safety tips. Only adults should deal with setting up firework displays – this includes the lighting of fireworks and safe disposal once they have been used (and please remember, alcohol and fireworks do not mix!). Children and young people should always be supervised and watch and enjoy fireworks at a safe distance.”

ESFRS said these are the top ten tips for a safer fireworks party:

1) Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable and check the time you can legally set off fireworks.

2) In England, Scotland and Wales only buy fireworks which carry the UKCA marks. In the case of Northern Ireland look for the UKNI symbol. You may also see the UKNI mark along with the UKCA symbol. Keep your fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time.

3) Always read and follow the instructions on each firework, using a torch if needed.

4) Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back.

5) Keep fireworks away from naked flames, including cigarettes.

6) Never return to a lit firework.

7) Don't put fireworks in your pockets and never throw them.

8) Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators.

9) Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire.

10) Before leaving, ensure the fire is completely out and the surroundings are made safe.