Wendy's in Western Road, Brighton.

A fire occurred in a Wendy’s restaurant in Brighton on Thursday, October 31.

Four 12-year-old girls suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a fire which started by accident in a Wendy’s restaurant toilet area.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue released a statement following the emergency incident.

The statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service read: “Following an investigation by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, we can confirm an incident in Brighton last night was accidental.

“We were called at 8.28pm 31 October 2024 to reports of an incident at Wendy’s on Western Road in Brighton.

"Three fire engines, an aerial Appliance and specialist officers attended and assisted our emergency services partners in making a property safe.

"ESFRS left the scene shortly after 10.15pm and Sussex Police remained on scene.

"CCTV footage has been reviewed as part of the investigation and we can confirm the cause was accidental, and that fireworks were not involved. We will not be releasing any further details at this time.”

Regarding the incident, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Four 12-year-old girls sustained potentially life-changing burns injuries following an incident at Wendy's in Western Road, Brighton, around 8.30pm on Thursday 31 October.

“They remain in hospital at this time, and our enquiries to establish the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“While we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1241 of 31/10.”

Updates to follow, stay up to date with Sussex World.