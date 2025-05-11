Crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill attended the fire in Junction Road at around 5.30pm yesterday evening (May 10).

The fire service said no casualties were reported, with crews leaving the scene just before 6.30pm.

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.28pm on 10 May 2025 to reports of a fire at a disused multi storey car park in Junction Road, Eastbourne.

“Crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill were in attendance using two breathing apparatus and one main jet to extinguish the fire.

“A Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan was also used for smoke clearance and a thermal imaging camera used to check for hotspots.

“There were no reports of any casualties.

“The stop message came in at 6.17pm with crews leaving the scene by 6.27pm.

“Sussex Police were also in attendance.”

1 . East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service called to blaze at disused multi-storey car park in Eastbourne East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a fire at a disused multi-storey car park in Eastbourne, a spokesperson has confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service called to blaze at disused multi-storey car park in Eastbourne East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a fire at a disused multi-storey car park in Eastbourne, a spokesperson has confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service called to blaze at disused multi-storey car park in Eastbourne East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a fire at a disused multi-storey car park in Eastbourne, a spokesperson has confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures