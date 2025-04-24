Photo from the scenePhoto from the scene
East Sussex road closed after bin lorry rolls down hill

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
An East Sussex road has been closed by police after a bin lorry rolled down a hill.

Dramatic photos show the council waste collection vehicle at the bottom of a hill in Hamsey Road after smashing through a wall.

Lewes District Council, which owns the vehicle, has confirmed no injuries were sustained in the incident.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "A council waste collection vehicle was involved in an accident this morning between Peacehaven and Saltdean.

Sussex Police are at the scene, managing the site and temporary closure of Hamsey Road.”

The police force have been contacted for a comment.

