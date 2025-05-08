Eastbourne: Body found near Beachy Head

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 15:25 BST
A man’s body was found near Beachy Head yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).

Sussex Police said they were made aware of a body on the beach near Beachy Head at about 4.40pm.

The man was recovered and sadly declared dead at the scene, the force confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”

