Eastbourne: Body found near Beachy Head
A man’s body was found near Beachy Head yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).
Sussex Police said they were made aware of a body on the beach near Beachy Head at about 4.40pm.
The man was recovered and sadly declared dead at the scene, the force confirmed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”
