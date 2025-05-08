Eastbourne: Car catches fire outside McDonalds
A car caught fire outside McDonalds in Eastbourne today (Thursday, May 8).
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) and Sussex Police were called to Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, at about 1.19pm following reports of a car fire.
Photos from eyewitnesses showed the vehicle engulfed in a huge blaze.
The fire was extinguished using one breathing apparatus and one hose reel.
The fire service confirmed no one was injured in the incident.
