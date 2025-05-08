Eastbourne: Car catches fire outside McDonalds

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 17:21 BST
A car caught fire outside McDonalds in Eastbourne today (Thursday, May 8).

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) and Sussex Police were called to Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, at about 1.19pm following reports of a car fire.

Photos from eyewitnesses showed the vehicle engulfed in a huge blaze.

The fire was extinguished using one breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

The fire service confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

