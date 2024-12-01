Eastbourne car fire: Photos show emergency response after vehicle bursts into flames

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 11:49 BST
A car burst into flames in Eastbourne this morning (Sunday, December 1).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire, reported at 7.06am on Enys Road, Eastbourne.

"One appliance from Eastbourne Fire Station attended the incident,” a fire service statement read.

"Upon arrival, crews found a private motor vehicle well alight near the junction of Enys Road and Eversfield Road.

“Firefighters used one hose reel jet, and one breathing apparatus set to extinguish the blaze.”

The fire service said a thermal imaging camera and forcible entry tools were also employed during the operation.

A spokesperson added: “A nearby vehicle sustained minor damage to its number plate due to proximity to the fire.

“No injuries were reported, and the fire is believed to have been accidental.”

The scene was declared safe by 7.40, the fire service said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire reported in Enys Road, Eastbourne at 7.06am on Sunday, December 1.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire reported in Enys Road, Eastbourne at 7.06am on Sunday, December 1. Photo: Rosanna Boulton

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire reported in Enys Road, Eastbourne at 7.06am on Sunday, December 1. Photo: Rosanna Boulton

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire reported in Enys Road, Eastbourne at 7.06am on Sunday, December 1. Photo: Rosanna Boulton

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire reported in Enys Road, Eastbourne at 7.06am on Sunday, December 1. Photo: Rosanna Boulton

