East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire, reported at 7.06am on Enys Road, Eastbourne.

"One appliance from Eastbourne Fire Station attended the incident,” a fire service statement read.

"Upon arrival, crews found a private motor vehicle well alight near the junction of Enys Road and Eversfield Road.

“Firefighters used one hose reel jet, and one breathing apparatus set to extinguish the blaze.”

The fire service said a thermal imaging camera and forcible entry tools were also employed during the operation.

A spokesperson added: “A nearby vehicle sustained minor damage to its number plate due to proximity to the fire.

“No injuries were reported, and the fire is believed to have been accidental.”

The scene was declared safe by 7.40, the fire service said.

