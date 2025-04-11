Eastbourne collision leaves three injured

South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) were called to the incident in St Kitts Drive shortly after 1pm.
Crews assessed and treated three patients on the scene, according to SECAmb.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “Two patients with minor injuries were assessed and discharged from our care at the scene and one patient was taken to Conquest Hospital for further medical treatment.”
Sussex Police also attended the incident, and said they are not appealing for any further information at this time.
A road closure was in place in Atlantic Drive, both ways between St Kitts Drive and Hudson Close, for about three hours.
The road has now reopened, according to AA Traffic News.
