Eastbourne: Cruise ship passenger airlifted to hospital

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:42 BST
A cruise ship passenger was airlifted to hospital off the coast of Eastbourne.

A man was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for ‘urgent’ treatment, following a multi-agency effort from the Coastguard and the RNLI.

The incident occurred shortly before 8pm on Thursday, September 25.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Our volunteer crew made best speed alongside Coastguard helicopter 'Rescue 363' and located the vessel in the busy shipping lanes 12 nautical miles south east of Sovereign Harbour.

Cruise ship off the coast of Eastbourne. Photo: still from RNLI Eastbourne videoplaceholder image
Cruise ship off the coast of Eastbourne. Photo: still from RNLI Eastbourne video

“On scene, the lifeboat crew acted as safety cover, and ensured passing vessels kept a wide berth while the helicopter crew conducted a winch operation, safely lifting the casualty and his wife into the aircraft for urgent treatment at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

