The A259 Seaside was closed this morning (Monday, March 17) due to the incident.

South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) were called to the scene shortly after 9.20am.

A SECAmb spokesperon said: “Ambulance crews attended and assessed and treated the patient on scene before taking them to Conquest Hospital for further medical treatment.”

Buses were forced to divert while the road closure was in place, with Stagecoach reporting delays to all local services.

Seaside Road has now reopened, according to AA Traffic News.

Sussex Police has confirmed it’s not appealing for any further information into the incident at this time.

1 . Eastbourne: Driver taken to hospital following A259 collision Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Eastbourne: Driver taken to hospital following A259 collision Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures