Emergency services responded to a fire in a vacant multi-storey car park in Eastbourne yesterday (Saturday, October 5).

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were alerted to the blaze in Junction Road just after 2pm.

Upon arrival, crews ‘found smoke issuing from multiple floors of the car park’, according to the fire service.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The incident was escalated as a precaution, with four appliances in attendance, and firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, conducted a thorough search of the premises.

“All persons were accounted for, and no casualties have been reported.

"The fire was extinguished, and the scene was made safe by 3.08pm.

“The cause of the fire has yet to be established.”

The fire service added its thanks to the public for cooperating during the incident.

