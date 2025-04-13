Flat blaze in Eastbourne sparks firefighter response

There was a fire at a flat on Upperton Road in Eastbourne this weekend.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a flat fire at a property in Upperton Road, in Eastbourne, today (April 13) at 00.23.

"Seven appliances and an aerial ladder platform are currently at the scene and two main jets are being used to tackle the fire on the second floor of the building.

"Locals are advised to close all doors and windows and to avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the situation.”

There was also a further update from the service at 2.20 am on Sunday, April 13.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service asked people to avoid the area as the incident was escalated to eight appliances.

The fire was extinguished at this time and under control. Emergency services said they would remain at the scene but appliances were expected to be scaled back.