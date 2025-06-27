Eastbourne hotel evacuated following reports of a smell of burning
Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to the View Hotel in Grand Parade at 8.02pm on Thursday, June 26 following the reports.
The fire service confirmed that both staff and guests at the hotel were evacuated with the cause of the smell thought to be an overheating kettle which was removed.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 8.02pm to reports of a smell of burning at a hotel on Eastbourne seafront.
“Staff and guests evacuated the building.
“Crews attended and confirmed there was no fire. The smell is thought to have come from an overheating kettle which was removed from the property.”
The View Hotel has been contacted for comment.
