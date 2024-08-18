Sussex Police said the force was among the emergency services called to a report of a motorcycle 'colliding with a parked car' on Beachy Head Road, at around 11.20am today (Sunday, August 18).

An air ambulance landed at the scene.

A police spokesperson added: "The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

"The road is closed at this time while emergency services work at the scene.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact [email protected], quoting serial 502 of 18/08."

Visitors to Airbourne - on the final day of the international airshow - have been warned about major traffic disruption in the town.

"Important update for those heading to Beachy Head car parks today," an airshow spokesperson wrote on social media.

"We are aware of a police incident and road closure with Beachy Head Road closed near Beachy Head Pub. For those driving in on the A259, access to the car parks is via Warren Hill only."

According to traffic sources, Beachy Head Road remains closed both ways between Birling gap and the Beachy Head pub 'following an earlier serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle'.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that the air ambulance left the scene and is 'en route to Brighton hospital'.

