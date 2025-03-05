Two motorcyclists have been injured in a collision in Eastbourne.

The incident occurred on Beachy Head Road, near Shooters Bottom Car Park, shortly after 5pm on March 3.

South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) confirmed they were called to reports of a collision involving two motorbikes.

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “Two patients were assessed and treated on scene.

"One patient was taken to Conquest Hospital for further medical treatment and the second patient declined hospital treatment.”

Sussex Police said they are not currently appealing for any further information.