A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “(We) were called at 11.10pm on 31 March to reports of a fire at a commercial property in Terminus Road, Eastbourne.”

They said six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and the command unit attended the NME Nightclub.

Firefighters using breathing gear used jets to tackle the fire.

There were no casualties reported.

Sussex Police was also at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Police arrested a man on suspicion of arson following a fire at a former nightclub in Eastbourne on Monday (31 March).

"Emergency services were called to reports of a large fire on the top floor of a building in Terminus Road, Eastbourne at around 11.10pm.

"East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service brought the fire under control, while police officers conducted enquiries around the circumstances.

"A 24-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested a short while later on suspicion of committing arson.”

NME Nightclub had been closed at the time of the fire due to a main roof failure unrelated to the incident.

A statement from nightclub on Instagram read: “Fortunately the club was closed and has been for a while.

"This is a very sad end to its over 40 year reign of Eastbourne and the longest-living nightclub in town.

“Formerly known as TJ’s I am sure you all have memories of the good old days…

“The future of NME Nightclub is uncertain and whilst we continue to explore other channels the will NME Brand as a whole will continue to operate as usual.”

Emergency services were called to Terminus Road again at 2.17pm to ‘check reports of smoke’.

However, the fire service confirmed this was a false alarm and was steam, not a fire.

