Eastbourne road closed and cordoned off by police following report of gas leak

Terminus Road in the town centre was closed and emergency services were on the scene after pictures show a manhole being flipped.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that emergency services were on the scene following reports of a smell of gas.

The spokesperson said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to attend an incident in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, at 1.54pm this afternoon, following reports of a smell of gas.

"One crew attended the scene, and the area was cordoned off by police.

"The crew liaised with other agencies and the incident has been left with UK Power Networks.”

A spokesperson for UK Power Network said: “Our team are on site working to restore power to 45 customers after an incident in Terminus Road this afternoon. The cause is being investigated.