Eastbourne road closed as police make arrest attempt following report of assault in Crowborough

Green Street, in Old Town is currently closed after two men climbed onto the roof of a building on the street after the police had arrived to make an arrest.

Sussex Police have confirmed that the road is currently closed as a precaution and have thanked the public while the incident is being dealt with.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of an assault at an address in Crowborough on Thursday, August 22.

“Officers attended an address in Eastbourne in order to make an arrest attempt.

“Two men climbed onto the roof of a building in Green Street, and officers are currently engaging with them.

“Road closures are in place as a precaution and to allow the incident to be resolved safely.

“Officers have thanked residents and the public for their patience while this incident is dealt with.”

