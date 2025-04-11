Eastbourne road closed following collision

South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) were called to the incident in St Kitts Drive shortly after 1pm.
Crews assessed and treated three patients on the scene, according to SECAmb.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “Two patients with minor injuries were assessed and discharged from our care at the scene and one patient was taken to Conquest Hospital for further medical treatment.”
Atlantic Drive is closed both ways between St Kitts Drive and Hudson Close, according to AA Traffic News.
A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “The road is currently closed at Atlantic Drive, Eastbourne due to an RTC and at the request of the emergency services.
“The road will be reopened once it it safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”
