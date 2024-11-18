Lottbridge Drove was closed northbound following the ‘serious’ collision between two cars and a cyclist at about 10am.

Sussex Police has now confirmed the road has reopened.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “The male cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“Officers would like to thank the public for their patience while emergency services attended.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway.”

The police force has asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured any relevant footage, to email: [email protected] quoting serial 329 of 18/11.

1 . Eastbourne road closes following serious collision Photo from the scene of the incident in Lottbridge Drove. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures