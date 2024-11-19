Fire crews were called just before 9pm to reports of a blaze in the car park in Junction Road.

Three people were rescued and all persons accounted for, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

It’s the second blaze to occur at the disused car park in six weeks.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Crews from Eastbourne and Pevensey were in attendance and acted swiftly using six Breathing Apparatus, one main jet and three hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.

“Thermal imaging cameras were also used to check for hot spots.

“Crews left the scene by 9.55pm.”

