Eight people rescued from fire at block of flats in West Sussex

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to St Cuthmans Road in Steyning following a report of a fire on Tuesday, December 10.

The service confirmed that eight people were rescued from the fire and received further care.

Crews left the scene of the incident at 4.20am.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called in the early hours of Tuesday morning to reports of fire in a block of flats at St Cuthmans Road in Steyning.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene and upon arrival firefighters found the ground floor and first floor of the building to be significantly affected.

“Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control and used ladders at the front and rear of the building to rescue eight people who were then walked to safety and received further care if needed.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“Crews left the scene at 4.20am.”

