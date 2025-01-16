Elderly man seriously injured in collision outside Haywards Heath hospital
Police said the incident happened on Thursday, December 12, at around 2.50pm.
They said a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a blue Honda Civic at the Princess Royal Hospital roundabout.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, an 80-year-old man from Haywards Heath, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“We are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances around the collision, and are appealing for witnesses. If you have information or footage to report, you can contact police by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 quoting reference 685 of 12/12.”