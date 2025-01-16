Elderly man seriously injured in collision outside Haywards Heath hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision outside a hospital in Haywards Heath.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident happened on Thursday, December 12, at around 2.50pm.

They said a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a blue Honda Civic at the Princess Royal Hospital roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, an 80-year-old man from Haywards Heath, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sussex Police said a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a blue Honda Civic at the Princess Royal Hospital roundabout in Haywards Heath. Photo: National World

“We are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances around the collision, and are appealing for witnesses. If you have information or footage to report, you can contact police by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 quoting reference 685 of 12/12.”