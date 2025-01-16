Elderly man seriously injured in collision outside Haywards Heath hospital

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision outside a hospital in Haywards Heath.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday, December 12, at around 2.50pm.

They said a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a blue Honda Civic at the Princess Royal Hospital roundabout.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, an 80-year-old man from Haywards Heath, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sussex Police said a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a blue Honda Civic at the Princess Royal Hospital roundabout in Haywards Heath. Photo: National WorldSussex Police said a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a blue Honda Civic at the Princess Royal Hospital roundabout in Haywards Heath. Photo: National World
“We are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances around the collision, and are appealing for witnesses. If you have information or footage to report, you can contact police by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 quoting reference 685 of 12/12.”

