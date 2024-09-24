Electric scooter involved in serious collision in East Sussex village

Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:17 BST
Riders of an electric scooter and a bike were left with ‘serious injuries’ after a collision on a cycle path in an East Sussex village, police have said.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation following the incident in Roedean earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are appealing for information following a collision involving a bike and an electric scooter in Marine Drive at the junction of Roedean Road on September 11 at around 9.40pm.

"The incident was reported to have happened on the cycle path with both riders attending hospital for serious injuries.”

The police are appealing for information following a collision involving a bike and an electric scooter in Marine Drive at the junction of Roedean Road on September 11 at around 9.40pm. Photo: Stock image / National World
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact the police.

You can email [email protected], fill out an online reporting form, or call 101, quoting reference 461 of 12/09.

