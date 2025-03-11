Emergency crews called to fire at West Sussex restaurant

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:59 BST
Emergency crews were called out to a fire at a West Sussex restaurant last night (March 10).

The fire was discovered in toilets at the KFC restaurant in South Road, Haywards Heath. It is the second time a fire has been discovered at the restaurant within the past few months.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were alerted to Monday’s fire at 10.44pm. “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire in the toilets. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a high pressure hose reel. The crews left the scene just before midnight.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service also attended a fire at the same premises on November 3 2024.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at the KFC restaurant in South Road, Haywards Heath

1. Restaurant fire

Emergency crews were called to a fire at the KFC restaurant in South Road, Haywards Heath Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire was in a toilet at the restaurant

2. Restaurant fire

The fire was in a toilet at the restaurant Photo: Eddie Mitchell

It is the second time within the past few months that a fire has been discovered at the restaurant

3. Restaurant fire

It is the second time within the past few months that a fire has been discovered at the restaurant Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:West Sussex FireKFCHaywards Heath
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice