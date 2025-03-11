Emergency crews called to fire at West Sussex restaurant

The fire was discovered in toilets at the KFC restaurant in South Road, Haywards Heath. It is the second time a fire has been discovered at the restaurant within the past few months.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were alerted to Monday’s fire at 10.44pm. “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene.
"Upon arrival crews found a fire in the toilets. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a high pressure hose reel. The crews left the scene just before midnight.”
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service also attended a fire at the same premises on November 3 2024.