Emergency crews called to fire at West Sussex restaurant

The fire was discovered in toilets at the KFC restaurant in South Road, Haywards Heath. It is the second time a fire has been discovered at the restaurant within the past few months.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were alerted to Monday’s fire at 10.44pm. “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire in the toilets. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a high pressure hose reel. The crews left the scene just before midnight.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service also attended a fire at the same premises on November 3 2024.

1 . Restaurant fire Emergency crews were called to a fire at the KFC restaurant in South Road, Haywards Heath Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Restaurant fire The fire was in a toilet at the restaurant Photo: Eddie Mitchell