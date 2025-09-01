Emergency preparedness campaign launches in West Sussex

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has announced the launch of the annual 30 Days, 30 Ways emergency preparedness campaign.

The fire service (WSFRS) said the national campaign provides ‘simple and practical advice’ throughout September to help people prepare themselves and their families for a range of emergencies.

The campaign covers the five key themes: identifying risks, sourcing reliable information, creating emergency plans, protecting family and pets, and strengthening community resilience.

West Sussex County Council’s Head of Resilience and Emergencies, Martin Funnell, said: “The 30 Days, 30 Ways campaign is a great way to get people thinking about their personal and community resilience should the worst happen. The aim is for everyone to feel prepared, not scared, when faced with an emergency, and there are lots of things you can do.

“Sign up for relevant alerts and warnings to ensure you receive the latest news and updates from trusted sources and keep an up-to-date list of emergency contacts. Create a household evacuation plan and prepare a grab bag for each member of your family filled with the essential items and documents you might need if you had to leave your home. Consider volunteering in your local community. This can help build crucial support networks in preparation for an emergency and aid in the recovery following a major incident.”

The Resilience and Emergencies Team is sharing daily tips on its social media channels and will work to make sure the county is prepared for emergencies.

WSFRS said the team prepares, maintains and reviews arrangements for dealing with major incidents across the county. It also works with the county’s emergency services, district and borough councils and many other agencies and organisations in the Sussex Resilience Forum.

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “We all have a role to play in ensuring we are prepared for emergencies that could cause disruption in our communities. I would encourage everyone to get involved and follow the 30 Days 30 Ways campaign on our Resilience and Emergencies Team social media channels on Facebook, X, and Bluesky.”