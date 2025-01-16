Emergency services called after woman falls onto train tracks in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called after a woman fell onto train tracks in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police as well as the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to Upper Avenue at around 8.15pm on January 14.

A section of the road was closed whilst the woman was safely recovered from the tracks and Southern Rail reported that the the line between Lewes and Hastings had been blocked, meaning no trains could run through, while the incident was going on.

The lines reopened at 10.15pm that same evening after officers, alongside Network Rail, placed the woman into the care of the ambulance service.