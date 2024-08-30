Emergency services called to blaze at house in Eastbourne

Multiple fire crews as well as police and ambulance services were called to Woburn Way in the town at 9.42pm

Police officers on the scene confirmed that the likeliest cause of the fire due to a lithium battery from a segway charger.

This fire is among a number which has happened in the area over the past weeks, including one on Birch Road on August 15 and another in Pevensey on August 20.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a residential property on Woburn Way, Eastbourne.

"We had six appliances on scene, with support of the aerial ladder platform. Crews have been using breathing apparatus with two main jets and one hose reel jet to tackle the fire located on the first floor and loft space. All persons have been accounted for.

“Police and ambulance service were also on the scene and one female has been passed into the care of the ambulance service.

“One property has been seriously affected by the fire. Crews have worked hard to ensure the fire is now under control. Locals were encouraged to keep windows closed.

"Officers at the scene have informed that the likely cause of the fire was due to a lithium battery from a segway charger.”

