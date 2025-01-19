Emergency services called to blaze at industrial building in Horsham

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to Queen Street to help tackle the fire at around 10.50pm on Saturday, January 18.

The Fire service has urged residents to keep their windows closed and to avoid the area whilst the firefighters were putting out the blaze.

Sussex Police also confirmed that the road had been closed and a number of building nearby had been evacuated to ensure the safety of the public.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to reports of a fire involving an industrial property on Queen Street in Horsham at 10.07pm on Saturday, December 18.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines and support vehicles from across West Sussex to the scene, with engines and an aerial ladder platform from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service providing additional support.

"Crews arrived on scene from 10.13pm and were faced with an established fire.

"Sussex Police were also in attendance and closed off Queen Street along with evacuating surrounding buildings.

"One crew from WSFRS remains at the scene to monitor and dampen down any hotspots. A Fire Investigation is taking place to investigate the cause of the fire.”

In an update on Monday, January 20, a spokesperson for the service added: “"At the height of the incident 10 fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, water carrier and command support vehicle were at the scene.

"Upon arrival crews were confronted with a well-developed fire at the rear of a large commercial premises.

"Firefighters worked hard to extinguish the significant fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings. Re-inspections are regularly being carried out to ensure there are no hotspots.

"On Saturday night, 18 residents were also evacuated from the local area as a precaution. Fortunately there were no injuries.

"The fire was of accidental ignition."

