Emergency services called to collision in Eastbourne

Megan Baker
Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:34 BST
Emergency services were called to a collision on a main road in Eastbourne today (Monday, July 21)

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB) were called to a two-vehicle collision in Prince William Parade at 7.46am.

A SECAMB spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews assessed and treated one patient on scene who was then discharged from our care."

The road was partially blocked while emergency services worked. It has now fully reopened.

