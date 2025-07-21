Emergency services called to collision in Eastbourne
Emergency services were called to a collision on a main road in Eastbourne today (Monday, July 21)
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB) were called to a two-vehicle collision in Prince William Parade at 7.46am.
A SECAMB spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews assessed and treated one patient on scene who was then discharged from our care."
The road was partially blocked while emergency services worked. It has now fully reopened.