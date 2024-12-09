Emergency services called to collision involving bus in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:28 BST
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus in Eastbourne.

Officers from Sussex Police were called to a single vehicle collision involving a bus on Lottbridge Drove around 3pm on Sunday, December 8.

The road was part blocked while recovery services took place to help clear the bus.

Following the incident Sussex Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a bus on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne around 3pm on Sunday, December 8.

“No injuries were reported.”

The road was reopened just after 6pm.

