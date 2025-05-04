Emergency services called to crash on West Sussex playing field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called to a crash on a playing field in West Sussex.

The Fire service had previously urged residents to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a collision involving a car and a parked van about 9am on Sunday, May 4.

“It happened in Tillington Road Playing Field in Tillington Road, Petworth.

“Police are not appealing for more information at this time.”

The South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.