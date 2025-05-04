Emergency services called to crash on West Sussex playing field

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 4th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Emergency services were called to a crash on a playing field in West Sussex.

West Sussex and Surrey Fire Service, Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to a collision in Tillington Playing Field on Sunday, May 4.

The Fire service had previously urged residents to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a collision involving a car and a parked van about 9am on Sunday, May 4.

Emergency services were called to a crash on a playing field in West Sussex.

“It happened in Tillington Road Playing Field in Tillington Road, Petworth.

“Police are not appealing for more information at this time.”

The South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

